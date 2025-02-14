Alchemy Of Souls to Healer, 5 romantic K-dramas to watch on Valentine's Day

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Korean drama

For a perfect Valentine's Day K-drama marathon, you might enjoy these five romantic K-dramas that will tug at your heartstrings! Here are five handpicked dramas for the occasion:

Alchemy of Souls

This fantasy romance drama is full of thrilling moments and beautiful love stories. Set in a fictional world where souls can be swapped, it follows the intense romance between Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook) and Mu-deok (Jung So-min). Their love is tested by secrets, powerful forces, and fate, making it a captivating watch for fans of fantasy and romance.

Healer

This action-packed romance is a perfect blend of mystery, suspense, and love. Starring Ji Chang-wook as Seo Jung-hoo, a night courier with a secret identity, and Park Min-young as Chae Young-shin, a reporter, this drama is known for its electrifying chemistry and thrilling plot twists. It’s the ultimate Valentine’s Day binge for those who enjoy intense romance with a side of action.

Crash Landing on You

A beloved romantic drama about a South Korean heiress (Son Ye-jin) who accidentally lands in North Korea and meets a North Korean soldier (Hyun Bin). The two develop a slow-burning and heartfelt romance amidst a series of emotional and funny situations. It’s a fan favorite for its charm, breathtaking chemistry, and swoon-worthy moments.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

This unique love story is about healing, mental health, and personal growth. Starring Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji, the drama portrays the healing relationship between a psychiatric ward caregiver and an antisocial children’s book author. The beautiful message of healing and unconditional love makes it a deeply touching and meaningful watch.

My Love from the Star

This classic K-drama combines romance, sci-fi, and a touch of comedy. It follows an alien (Kim Soo-hyun) who has lived on Earth for centuries and falls in love with a famous actress (Jeon Ji-hyun). Their love story is filled with humorous and emotional moments, making it a timeless romantic watch for Valentine’s Day.

These shows each have their own unique take on romance, from fantasy and sci-fi to heartwarming dramas that explore the beauty of love. Enjoy the marathon!