Friday, February 14, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Korean
  5. Alchemy Of Souls to Healer, 5 romantic K-dramas to watch on Valentine's Day

Alchemy Of Souls to Healer, 5 romantic K-dramas to watch on Valentine's Day

A perfect Valentine's Day K-drama marathon featuring a mix of fantasy, action, healing love stories, and timeless romance, including Alchemy of Souls, Healer, Crash Landing on You, It's Okay to Not Be Okay, and My Love from the Star.

Edited By: Saptadeepa Bhattacharjee @Saptadeepa25 New Delhi Published : Feb 14, 2025 14:06 IST, Updated : Feb 14, 2025 14:06 IST
Korean drama
Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Korean drama

For a perfect Valentine's Day K-drama marathon, you might enjoy these five romantic K-dramas that will tug at your heartstrings! Here are five handpicked dramas for the occasion:

Alchemy of Souls

This fantasy romance drama is full of thrilling moments and beautiful love stories. Set in a fictional world where souls can be swapped, it follows the intense romance between Jang Uk (Lee Jae-wook) and Mu-deok (Jung So-min). Their love is tested by secrets, powerful forces, and fate, making it a captivating watch for fans of fantasy and romance.

Healer

This action-packed romance is a perfect blend of mystery, suspense, and love. Starring Ji Chang-wook as Seo Jung-hoo, a night courier with a secret identity, and Park Min-young as Chae Young-shin, a reporter, this drama is known for its electrifying chemistry and thrilling plot twists. It’s the ultimate Valentine’s Day binge for those who enjoy intense romance with a side of action.

Crash Landing on You

A beloved romantic drama about a South Korean heiress (Son Ye-jin) who accidentally lands in North Korea and meets a North Korean soldier (Hyun Bin). The two develop a slow-burning and heartfelt romance amidst a series of emotional and funny situations. It’s a fan favorite for its charm, breathtaking chemistry, and swoon-worthy moments.

It's Okay to Not Be Okay

This unique love story is about healing, mental health, and personal growth. Starring Kim Soo-hyun and Seo Ye-ji, the drama portrays the healing relationship between a psychiatric ward caregiver and an antisocial children’s book author. The beautiful message of healing and unconditional love makes it a deeply touching and meaningful watch.

My Love from the Star

This classic K-drama combines romance, sci-fi, and a touch of comedy. It follows an alien (Kim Soo-hyun) who has lived on Earth for centuries and falls in love with a famous actress (Jeon Ji-hyun). Their love story is filled with humorous and emotional moments, making it a timeless romantic watch for Valentine’s Day.

These shows each have their own unique take on romance, from fantasy and sci-fi to heartwarming dramas that explore the beauty of love. Enjoy the marathon!

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment and Korean Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement