7 reasons why Ji Wook and Nam Hyun's K-drama 'Suspicious Partner' is a must-watch

OTT platforms are full of several Korean shows and films. While some release and are forgotten in no time, while a few leave their mark forever. One such K-drama is Suspicious Partner. For the unversed, this Korean show was released in 2017 featuring Ji Wook and Nam Hyun, along with Choi Joon and Kwon Nara. The show revolves around a trainee prosecutor, collaborating on a mysterious case involving a psychopathic killer. Suspicious Partner combines elements of romance, comedy, and mystery, presenting the developing relationship between the two main characters within a suspenseful context.

Strong Characters

The lead characters, Noh Ji-Wook and Eun Bong-Hee, are well-rounded and relatable. Ji-Wook, a dedicated prosecutor and Bong-Hee, a passionate intern, each bring their strengths and weaknesses to the narrative, allowing viewers to connect with their journeys.

Great Chemistry

The chemistry between Ji-wook and Bong-hee is palpable in Suspicious Partner. Their relationship evolves from a professional partnership into something more in-depth, providing a satisfying romantic arc that many viewers find heartwarming.

Emotional depth

The show explores complicated themes such as trust, and betrayal. These emotional layers add depth to the narrative, encouraging viewers to reflect on their relationships and choices.

Engaging plot

Suspicious Partner presents a mesmerising storyline that intertwines a murder case with the developing relationship between the main characters. This combination keeps viewers on the edge of their seats, eager to see how the story unfolds.

Mystery elements

With unexpected twists and cliffhangers, the murder investigation keeps you guessing and adds suspense to the viewing experience.

A mix of everything

The series combines elements of romance, comedy, and mystery, presenting the developing relationship between the two main characters within a suspenseful context. 'Suspicious Partner' provides an exploration of trust, betrayal, and love through its compelling storyline and strong character dynamics.

Engaging soundtracks

If you are a music enthusiast, then you should watch this show because the use of the tracks during the suspense or comedy scenes is very interesting, it complements the emotions portrayed on screen. A well-chosen soundtrack enhances the dramatic scenes of the show and adds to the overall experience.

Overall, 'Suspicious Partner' is a well-crafted series that combines multiple elements to create an engaging and enjoyable viewing experience. Whether you’re a seasoned K-drama fan or new to the genre, this series is worth your time.

