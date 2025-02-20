Doctor Prisoner to Business Proposal, 5 K-dramas that you can now watch in Hindi Korean drama's fever has taken over Indian audiences. Their unique stories and tremendous acting have created a strong fan following in India. Let us suggest you some K-dramas that you can now watch in Hindi.

For the last few years, the dominance of Korean dramas has been seen in India. Korean dramas are famous for their unique story and great graphics. Compared to earlier, now people give more importance to the story and content of the film rather than the language. The OTT platform has given importance to good content, breaking the bond of the language of web series and film. For this reason, Korean dramas are being liked a lot in our country as well. If you are also fond of K-dramas, then you must watch these 5 Korean web series. Interestingly, these are available in Hindi as well, along with English subtitles. Know their IMDB rating as well.

Extra Attorney Woo

Extra Attorney Woo is a legal drama. This web series has been watched the most in the year 2022. You can watch Extra Attorney Woo in Hindi on Netflix.

IMDb rating - 8.7

Business Proposal

If you want to watch comedy and romantic series, then you can watch Business Proposal. This series is one of the most hit series of this year. You will definitely laugh a lot while watching this series. You can watch Business Proposal in Hindi on Netflix.

IMDb rating - 8.1

Juvenile Justice

Korean drama is known for its romance and comedy, while if you want to understand the law of South Korea, then you can watch the legal drama, Juvenile Justice. This is a very famous Korean drama. You must watch this series of 10 episodes. This series is very amazing. Juvenile Justice can be watched in Hindi on Netflix.

IMDb rating - 8.0

Doctor Prisoner

If you want to watch a Korean drama full of thriller and adventure, then definitely include Doctor Prisoner in your list. You can watch all the episodes of Doctor Prisoner for free on MX Player. This series is available in Hindi.

IMDb rating - 7.6

Children Of A Lesser God

Korean drama is very famous for mystery and fantasy. If you want to watch a thriller then you can watch Children of Lesser God. The story of Children Of A Lesser God is the story of a genius IQ detective, who works with logic. At the same time, there is also a detective in the show who can see ghosts. The show is very interesting. You can watch this web series for free on MX Player.

IMDb rating - 7.0

