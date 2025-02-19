9 romantic thriller Korean dramas on Netflix that are binge-worthy If you like Korean dramas and especially romantic thrillers, then we have the perfect binge-watch list for you.

Korean dramas are very much liked in India. Most people like to watch Korean dramas in the comfort of their homes and Netflix has solved your problem. The OTT giant also has a good collection of romantic thriller Korean dramas. Read further to know about some of them.

'King the Land': This is a romantic Korean drama in Hindi on Netflix. Its love story will seem common to you but as the story progresses, it manages to engage the audience.

'All of Us Are Dead': If you like watching zombie movies. If you are not afraid of seeing some dangerous scenes, then this is the best Korean drama for you.

'Business Proposal': This is a romantic Korean drama in which a beautiful girl works in a company. Here some such things happen that the boss falls in love with his employee.

'Crash Landing on You': This rom-com drama shows the story of a girl from South Korea. Who reaches North Korea while paragliding where she meets an army officer. Then their love story begins.

'Squid Game - The Challenge': This Korean drama is considered to be the most successful of OTT. A dangerous game is shown in it which will surprise you but you will not be able to take your eyes off this series even for a moment.

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo': This Korean drama shows the story of a lawyer girl. This lawyer is ill and many things are beyond her understanding. This is an amazing series on Netflix that you will enjoy watching.

'Vincenzo': This thriller-action Korean drama can be watched in Hindi on Netflix. This drama series shows the story of a gangster.

'The Frog': You can now watch this supernatural series in Hindi. In this, you will get to see some such things that you will also wonder whether these things even exist in the world. This is an amazing series which must be watched once.

'My Demon': This Korean drama shows a supernatural story, in which there is a demon. He has some amazing powers which he loses by mistake.

