Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ZAYNMALIK Zayn Malik, Gigi Hadid welcome baby girl; share first picture of their daughter

Pop star Zayn Malik and his partner, supermodel Gigi Hadid are now parents to a baby girl. The good news of their daughter's arrival was shared by the singer himself on September 24. Sharing the first picture of the baby on Twitter, Zayn wrote alongside, "Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together." In the picture, the little baby's hands can be seen clutching on to her father's.

As per the reports, Gigi and Zayn opted for New York City as the city for the arrival of their daughter. They were staying in the supermodel's Manhattan apartment before her delivery. Gigi has taken to Instagram last week to share pictures of her cute baby bump:

Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful🙏🏽❤️to try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x pic.twitter.com/nvhfOkk2fw — zayn (@zaynmalik) September 24, 2020

Gigi made the revelation during an appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show. Fallon welcomed the runway star by congratulating her "on expecting a baby." "Thank you so much. Obviously, we wish we could have announced it on our own terms. But we're very excited and happy and grateful for everyone's well wishes and support,” Gigi said. She added that her pregnancy is a "nice silver lining to be able to be home and together and to really experience it day by day."

The 25-year-old model’s mother, Yolanda Hadid, also spoke about the pregnancy in an interview with Dutch outlet RTL Boulevard. "I'm excited to become a Oma in September especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life: One soul leaves us and a new one comes in.

We feel very blessed," she said.

Gigi and Zayn, 27, rekindled their romance in February and have been spending time together during the coronavirus pandemic. The duo first started dating in 2015, but parted ways in 2018. They came back together in January 2019, but there were reports of their split. In February this year it was confirmed by the model that she back with the former One Direction singer.

