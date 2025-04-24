You actor Penn Badgley grooves to Hrithik Roshan's Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai in viral video | WATCH A video of Hollywood actor Penn Badgley dancing to Hrithik Roshan's song 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai' is doing the rounds on the internet.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Penn Badgley, known for his roles in Gossip Girl and You, is winning hearts online after a video of him dancing to the iconic Bollywood song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai went viral on the social media platform Instagram. The actor who is currently promoting the final season of Netflix’s You, the actor has delighted his Indian fans with this unexpected and charming surprise.

In the viral clip, Badgley is seen in a stylish beige pantsuit as he grooves to the popular 2000s song, originally sung by Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik and composed by Rajesh Roshan. The lyrics of this song are penned by Ibrahim Ashk. With his playful moves, the video has quickly become a fan favourite.

The video was uploaded by a meme account named 'qualiteaposts' on Instagram with a caption that reads, 'I honestly could watch this all day'. The Instagram account has a fan following of 558k followers. The dubbed video has garnered thousands of likes, comments and shares so far.

Check the post below:

Social media reacts

Netizens were quick to react to this now-viral video and pointed out that Penn danced to ANXIETY by Sleepy Hallow during his appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show during his walk down the tunnel. It's hard to believe that the viral video was a fan edit. Commenting on this post, one user wrote, 'Y'all know this is an edit right lol,' Another user wrote, 'Why does it look like the exact choreography too?'.

You Season 5

The final season of the psychological thriller You hits the digital screens on April 24, 2025, on OTT giant Netflix. This series stars Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer and Anna Camp in lead roles.

