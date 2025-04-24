Pahalgam terror attack: Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Abir Gulaal to not release in India: Sources Indian cinema halls have refused to show Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's film Abir Gulaal on big screens. This reactions has come after the terrorist attack in Pahalgam.

Bollywood actress Vaani Kapoor and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan's Indian film Abir Gulaal is ready for release. There is strong opposition in India regarding the release of the film after the heart-wrenching terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on Tuesday. So far, 26 people have died in the painful terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and more than 60 people are injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also returned to India by interrupting his Saudi visit, while Home Minister Amit Shah reached the spot and talked to the victim's family and expressed his condolences. Now, the aftermath of this attack can be clearly seen. After the Indus Waters Treaty was suspended, now the release of Fawad's film in Indian cinema has also been denied by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Cinema owners refuse to show Pakistani actors' films

Pakistani actor Fahad Khan's film Abir Gulaal was originally scheduled to release on May 9 worldwide. But due to such a big terrorist attack in Pahalgam, the film will not be released in Indian cinemas. According to sources, it is not yet certain till when this film will be shown in cinemas. Vaani Kapoor is playing the lead along with Fawad in this film. Abir Gulaal has been produced by Vivek B Agrawal and directed by Aarti S Bagdi.

Indian film workers demand a ban on Abir Gulaal

In a statement on Wednesday, the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) reiterated its directive demanding a ban on the film Abir Gulaal and asked all Pakistani actors, singers and artists in the Indian film and entertainment industry to refrain from any kind of support. On Wednesday, the hashtag #boycottAbirGulaal trended on social media.

It is significant to note that after the Mumbai attack on 26/11, Pakistani actors and singers were asked to leave Indian within 48 hours, and any neighbouring country was banned from Indian films. However, after ages, Fawad Khan was again cast in an Hindi film. He also took to his Instagram stories on Wednesday night to condemn the terror attack in Pahalgam.

