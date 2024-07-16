X-men star Halle Berry no longer part of legal drama starring Kim Kardashian

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Halle Berry

Hollywood star Halle Berry is reportedly no longer to be part of the legal drama titled All's Fair starring Kim Kardashian in the lead role. The Catwoman actress has exited the show just a week after it was reported that she was joining the series alongside Glenn Close. The show from Ryan Murphy will focus on an all-female law firm in Los Angeles. Details about Berry's character were still under the wrap. The Oscar-winning actor reportedly bowed out of the series announced in December last year due to a scheduling conflict.

Written by Jon Robin Baitz and Joe Baken, the show has been described as a high-end, glossy and sexy adult procedural, by Murphy. Kardashian who was recently in India with her sister Khloe to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding, portrays a successful divorce lawyer and owner of an all-female law firm in Los Angeles in the show.

The actor and social media personality had previously worked with Murphy in the last season of "American Horror Story" where she portrayed the role of Siobhan Corbyn. "All’s Fair" marks another collaboration of the duo. The production will reportedly begin by the end of this year and the show is slated to release in the beginning of 2025.

Halle Berry gained worldwide recognition after playing the role of Storm in the film X-Men franchise. Her other notable works include Catwoman. Monster's Ball, Kidnap, John Wick Chapter 3, The Call, Swordfish, Die Another Day, Moonfall, Gothika, Perfect Stranger, BAPS, Never Let Go, Boomerang, Cloud Atlas, Movies 43, The Last Scout Boy, Dark Tide, Their Eyes Were Watching God, Kingman: The Golden Circle, Losing Isaiah, Strictly Business, Robots, X-Men: Days of Future Past, Things We Lost in the Fire and The Flinstones among others.

She has also worked in TV shows including Living Dolls, A Different World, Essence Awards, Alex Haley's Queen, Fraiser, The Wedding, A Century of Women, Knots Landing and They Came from Outer Space.

