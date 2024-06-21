'Won't be returning...' Kevin Costner confirms his exit from 'Yellowstone'

Follow us on Image Source : X Kevin Costner put an end to all speculations about his possible return to Yellowstone

The hit series 'Yellowstone' is returning to the screen with the second part of its fifth season. The return date of the final episode of Yellowstone was revealed by Paramount Network, after which fans are very excited for the series. At the same time, for the fans of 'Yellowstone', its lead star Kevin Costner recently shared an update on his social media. Kevin talked about his exit from the series through social media, however, his statement came as a shock to his fans.

Here's what Kevin Costner said

Kevin Costner put an end to all speculations about his possible return to the series by making a big announcement that he is not really coming back. On one hand, Yellowstone fans were excited to see the new season of their favourite series, but recently they got a big shock. Kevin Costner, who plays John Dutton, revealed that he will not be playing his role in the remaining seasons of the hit series.

'I will not be involved in the second part of the fifth season' says Kevin

On Instagram, Kevin uploaded a video, which talked about the second part of season 5. In the clip, the actor said, 'An update for you guys. I will meet you at the cinema. I want to reach out to you and let you know that after this long year and a half of working on Horizon and doing all the necessary things and thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love too, I have just realized that I will not be able to continue with season 5B or in the future.'

He further said, 'It was something that really changed me. I loved it and I know you loved it. I just wanted to let you know that I will not be coming back and I love the relationship that we have been able to develop and I will see you in the movies.' Kevin Costner's character of John Dutton was seen in the series for four and a half seasons. He played this character from 2018 to 2022.

Also Read: Junaid Khan's debut film 'Maharaj' released on Netflix minutes after getting clean chit from Gujarat HC