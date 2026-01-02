Will Smith sued by violinist Brian King Joseph over sexual harassment claims and 'predatory behaviour' Will Smith has been sued by acclaimed violinist Brian King Joseph, who has accused the actor of sexual harassment and alleged ‘predatory behaviour’. The Oscar-winning actor is yet to comment on the controversy.

New Delhi:

Will Smith, Oscar-winning actor, has landed in soup after his tour violinist Brian King Joseph reportedly filed a high-profile lawsuit over sexual harassment allegations against the actor. Joseph claimed that Smith fired him in retaliation for reporting a disturbing hotel room intrusion. Brian King Joseph, a former finalist on America’s Got Talent, is seeking damages from both Smith and his company, Treyball Studios Management, for what he describes as a calculated pattern of misconduct.

The civil complaint, filed on December 31, 2025, in a Los Angeles court, details a series of events that Joseph claims began shortly after he was hired in November 2024, reports Variety. According to the suit, Smith was accused of "predatory behaviour" and began "grooming and priming" Joseph for further sexual exploitation as they spent more time alone ahead of the Based on a True Story 2025 tour. Joseph alleges that Smith once told him, “You and I have such a special connection that I don't have with anyone else."

The situation reached a breaking point during a tour stop in Las Vegas in March 2025. Joseph claims he returned to his hotel room, which was booked by Smith’s company, to find that an unknown person had entered. Inside, he reportedly discovered a sexual message, wipes, a beer bottle, and hospital discharge paperwork. Most alarmingly, the suit mentions the discovery of HIV medication labelled with another person’s name and a handwritten note that read: “Brian, I’ll be back no later [sic] 5:30, just us (drawn heart), Stone F.”

Terrified by the scene, Joseph reported the incident to hotel security, tour management, and a non-emergency police line. However, instead of receiving support, Joseph alleges he was "shamed" by management and accused of lying. He was fired just days later. While the team told him the tour was simply "moving in a different direction," Joseph notes that another violinist was hired immediately, leading him to believe the termination was "pretextual." Taking to his Instagram story, Joseph also thanked well-wishers for their support.

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BRIAN KING JOSEPH)Brian King Joseph's Instagram story

Joseph is now suing for sexual harassment, wrongful termination, and retaliation, stating that the ordeal has left him suffering from PTSD and significant financial loss. Representatives for Will Smith have not yet responded to the allegations.

