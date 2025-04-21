Twilight actor Kristen Stewart marries girlfriend Dylan Meyer in LA after six years of relationship Soon after Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer's wedding, pictures of the ceremony surfaced online, in which the two were seen exchanging vows and kissing each other during the ceremony.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actress Kristen Stewart, famous for playing Bella in the Twilight film series, married her longtime girlfriend Dylan Meyer in a private ceremony in Los Angeles, according to American media reports. According to TMZ and People reports, the couple got married on Easter Day at their home in the presence of close friends and family members, including actress Ashley Benson and her husband Brandon Davis.

Soon after their wedding, pictures of the ceremony surfaced online, in which the two were seen exchanging vows and kissing each other during the ceremony.

In October 2019, Meyer shared a photo of himself and Stewart on Instagram, revealing their relationship to the world. The photo was posted to Instagram with the caption, 'Find me under the covers hiding from the happiness police,' by Meyer. In 2021, the couple became engaged.

During an interview on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show in 2021, Stewart joked that Meyer, 37, who is the daughter of famed screenwriter Nicholas Meyer, was the one who proposed to Stewart. Later, when Stewart was asked about her wedding plans on the CBS Sunday Morning show, she said marriage will happen 'When it's meant to be.' She added, 'But I don't even want to get engaged for five years. Like, we want to do this, you know what I mean?'

Earlier, Kristen Stewart was in the news for dating her Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson. However, after a whirlwind romance, the two split in May 2013. Stewart, who is best known for her role as Bella Swan in the acclaimed fantasy drama Twilight film series, came out as gay during her hosting debut on Saturday Night Live in February 2017. Since then, she has spoken openly about her bisexuality.

On the work front, Stewart recently appeared in films such as Love Owe Me, Love Lies Bleeding and Sacramento.

