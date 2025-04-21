It's Insta-official! Elizabeth Hurley confirms relationship with Miley Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus Elizabeth Hurley has finally confirmed her relationship with Billy Ray Cyrus on Easter. The actress posted a photo of Billy Ray Cyrus kissing her cheek.

English actress and model Elizabeth Hurley posted a photo of herself on the occasion of Easter. However, she's not alone in the image, but is accompanied by country music icon Billy Ray Cyrus. With this, the actress has officially sparked romance rumours with Miley Cyrus' father. Longtime friends, the 59-year-old actress and the 63-year-old singer made headlines when Elizabeth posted a picture of them kissing in a field, leaving people curious about their developing romance.

It's Insta-Official now!

The Instagram photo, which captures the heart of their Easter celebration, features Elizabeth and Billy Ray leaning against a rustic fence with Billy Ray kissing the side of Elizabeth's face. 'Happy Easter (heart emoji),' the actress wrote as the photo's caption, adding even more charm to the adorable moment. Where Billy can be seen in a denim shirt and black and red striped pants, Elizabeth opted for a blue and white plaid flannel shirt and jeans.

Social media reactions

Fans and celebrities took notice of her post right away and Elizabeth's 23-year-old son, Damian, commented with a heart emoji. Some admirers also wrote, 'My hurting heart broke?' and 'What's going on in Hannah Montana?' to show their surprise. Another user wrote, 'Who else didn't have this on their 2025 bingo card?' to express their amazement. The question, 'Is today April 1?' was another comment.

Miley Cyrus has four siblings

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus are parents to five children, including pop phenomenon Miley Cyrus. Before divorcing Tish Cyrus in 2022, he was married to her for 28 years. Hugh Grant, Shane Warne, and the late Stephen Bing were among the well-known people Elizabeth had connections with. From 2007 to 2011, she was married to businessman Arun Nayar.

