Tried to make a speech and couldn't get it out: Daniel Craig on filming final scene as James Bond

Image Source : INSTAGRAM Daniel Craig talks about filming final scene as James Bond in No Time To Die

No Time to Die will be actor Daniel Craig's fifth and final appearance as the fictional British spy James Bond and the star says filming the last scene of the movie was an emotional moment. In an interview with Empire magazine, the actor said that it was tough to say goodbye to the movie's cast and crew. "It was potentially a bit of an anti-climax, because they usually are. Actually, it was very emotional. The whole crew came round and gathered outside. Everybody was hugging each other. I tried to make a speech and couldn't get it out," Craig said.

He also revealed the reason behind him saying yes to Casino Royale, his first film as 007. "I was completely ready to just go, 'That's the way I see Bond. You don't like it? Fair enough'. One of the biggest reasons I did 'Casino Royale' is the line, 'A vodka martini, please.' 'Shaken or stirred?' My reply was written in the script as, 'Do I look like I give a f***?' And that's it. That's the reason I did it.”

Also read: No Time To Die trailer: Daniel Craig as James Bond is here to win hearts

"Because what I could not do, and what I refused to do, was repeat what had gone before. What was the f*****g point? So I'd rather have just done one and gone, 'OK, swing and a miss. There you go. Tried my best'," he said.

Post the success of the 2006 film, Craig went on to reprise the role of the suave spy in 2008's "Quantum of Solace", 2012's Skyfall, and 2015's Spectre.

No Time To Die, directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, will hit the theatres on April 8, 2020.

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page