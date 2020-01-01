Travis Scott 'will always love' Kylie Jenner

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

Rapper Travis Scott says he will always love reality TV personality Kylie Jenner because she is the mother of his daughter Stormi.

"I love (Stormi's) mommy and I always will. The hard part about relationships is just trying to be in one without a million outside voices interfering," Travis said.

The rapper added that being a "dad is better than what I thought it would be", and he says that Stormi is his best friend.

"I've been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy. Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together," said Travis in an interview to XXL magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The rapper, 27, and the 22-year-old reality star Kylie got together in April 2017 and welcomed daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018. In October, the pair confirmed they had split.