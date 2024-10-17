The Electric State Teaser Out: Millie Bobby Brown embarks on retro-futuristic adventure | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : TEASER SNAPSHOT Millie Bobby Brown's The Electric State Teaser is Out Now

The teaser trailer for Netflix's upcoming science fiction movie, The Electric State has been released. The Russo Brothers directorial is based on Simon Stalenhag's graphic novel. It takes place in an alternate, depressing 1990s world in which humans have become detached from reality and machines live in exile. Three people hold the key to the future of the world: a lost youngster, a smuggler, and an orphan. The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt seems like an engrossing tale of survival, camaraderie, and the struggle to mend a shattered world.

Watch the teaser here:

What is The Electric State book's story?

The Electric State embodies a futuristic throwback to the style of the 1990s. Starring as Michelle, an orphaned adolescent navigating life in a society where sentient robots that resemble cartoon characters and mascots, who once served peacefully among humans, now dwell in exile after a failed revolt, is Millie Bobby Brown. One night, Michelle receives a visit from Cosmo, a charming and enigmatic robot that seems to be controlled by Christopher, the brilliant younger brother of Michelle that she had assumed was dead. This encounter upends everything Michelle had ever known about the universe.

Michelle sets out across the American Southwest with Cosmo, determined to find the beloved sibling she thought she had lost. She soon finds herself reluctantly teaming up with low-rent smuggler Keats (Chris Pratt) and his witty robot sidekick, and they start to discover that the reasons behind Christopher's disappearance are darker than they could have imagined.

Cast, makers and release date

Anthony and Joe Russo are the directors of The Electric State. Woody Harrelson, Giancarlo Esposito, Ke Huy Quan, Stanley Tucci, and Anthony Mackie are among the film's outstanding cast members along with Millie and Chirs. With breathtaking graphics, a memorable journey, and a distinctive perspective on the relationship between people and robots. Among others, Nick van Dyk, Tim Connors, Stephen McFeely, and Christopher Markus co-produce the movie. The Electric State will release exclusively on Netflix on March 14, 2025.

