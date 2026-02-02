The Devil Wears Prada 2: Release date of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's sequel Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's movie will be released worldwide in theaters on May 1, 2026. The Devil Wears Prada 2's trailer was released today.

Twenty years after The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural phenomenon, 20th Century Studios has unveiled the first full trailer for The Devil Wears Prada 2, confirming the return of the series' most beloved characters and setting the stage for a high-fashion showdown in a rapidly shifting media landscape.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 cast

The sequel sees the return of Meryl Streep as the indomitable Miranda Priestly, editor-in-chief of Runway magazine, who must now contend with the decline of print media. Ratcheting up the tension in the plot is the return of Emily Blunt as Emily Charlton, Priestly’s former assistant, who is now a high-powered executive at a luxury conglomerate.

Also reprising her role is Anne Hathaway as Andrea Sachs, the ambitious college graduate whose entry-level position at Runway magazine defined the original film. Apart from Streep, Hathaway, and Blunt, the sequel will feature the return of Stanley Tucci, Tracie Thoms, and Tibor Feldman.

The new cast includes Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall as romantic interests, Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, BJ Novak, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga, and Pauline Chalamet.

More deets about The Devil Wears Prada 2

The plot places Priestly at a crossroads, struggling to stay relevant and financially afloat in an industry undergoing rapid change, where he lands up around 'Emilies'.

The original version of The Devil Wears Prada was a huge success both critically and commercially, grossing USD 326 million worldwide, according to Variety.

Director David Frankel and writer Aline Brosh McKenna will be teaming up with producer Wendy Finerman, who was part of the original team, to bring back the essence of the original film in the sequel.

