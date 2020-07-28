Image Source : FILE IMAGE 'Tenet' to be released internationally before US theatre debut in September

Filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated espionage thriller “Tenet” will release internationally before opening in the US, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic that's keeping the cinema halls closed. Warner Bros. has announced that the film, starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson, will debut internationally starting on August 26 before opening in select cities in the US over Labor Day weekend on September 3.

According to Variety, the film will be released in 70 overseas territories, including Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Korea, Russia and the United Kingdom by the end of August.

The studio does not have any plans yet to release “Tenet” in China. Earlier this month, Warner Bros. Pictures Group chairman Toby Emmerich had said that the studio would not be giving the “Tenet” a “traditional global day-and-date release.”

The film, also featuring Elizabeth Debicki, Kenneth Branagh, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Michael Caine, Clemence Poesy, Dimple Kapadia and Himesh Patel, was originally scheduled to release on July 17.

During the pandemic, the release of the film was pushed twice. Following the coronavirus outbreak in the US, the movie was pushed to July 31 and was then moved to August 12.

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage