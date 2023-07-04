Tuesday, July 04, 2023
     
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert ticket price can get you THIS car

The American music artist, Taylor Swift, is all set to perform in Amsterdam on July 5.

Taylor Swift The Eras Tour
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/TAYLOR SWIFT Taylor Swift performing

American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has emerged to be one of the most celebrated pop stars in recent times. The music artist resumed her The Eras Tour on February 7 in Japan, Tokyo. Ahead of her tour, there have been reports that Taylor Swift is earning over $13 million which is more than Rs. 100 crore per night from The Eras Tour.

Taylor Swift's The Era Tour concert ticket price

Fondly known as 'Swifties', Taylor Swift fans never fail to show up at her concerts regardless of the ticket price. According to Bloomberg, the average ticket price to her concert is $254 which is almost Rs. 21,000. A Taylor Swift fan from India can buy a Maruti Alto car at this price.

How to get tickets to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert?

  • Step 1: Fans have to first get them registered on the official website.
  • Step 2: Registered fans, who get selected, will get an access code or be put on the waitlist and will receive an email from Ticketmaster.
  • Step 3: Do not share the access code and it should be noted that one fan can only buy four tickets with an access code.
  • Step 4: After signing into your Ticketmaster Account, reset your password.
  • Step 5: Put in the payment credentials and pay when asked.

Taylor Swift's The Era Tour concert dates

  • July 5: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • July 6: Amsterdam, Netherlands
  • July 9: Zurich, Switzerland
  • July 13: Milan, Italy
  • July 18: Gelsenkirchen, Germany
  • July 23: Hamburg, Germany
  • July 27: Munich, Germany
  • August 2: Warsaw, Poland
  • August 9: Vienna, Austria
  • August 16: London, United Kingdom
  • August 17: London, United Kingdom

Have a look:

