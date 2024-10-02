Stranger Things actor Millie Bobby Brown is NOW officially married to Jake Bongiovi | See Photos

Follow us on Image Source : MILLIE BOBBY BROWN'S INSTAGRAM Millie Bobby Brown shares wedding pictures with Jake Bongiovi

Hollywood star and Stranger Things fame actor Millie Bobby Brown is now officially married to model Jake Bongiovi. Millie and Jake have been dating each other for a long time. Last year, the couple announced their engagement and had a secret wedding in May this year. Now 20-year-old Millie has taken the vows on October 2, 2024, and is legally married to the love of her life. The actor also took to her Instagram profile to share some dreamy wedding pictures with her fans.

Millie and Jake are one now!

'Stranger Things' star Millie Bobby got engaged to long-time boyfriend Jake last year. Since then, people have been eagerly waiting for their wedding. Millie and Jake, who often shower love on each other on social media, have now started a new life. Mille shared wedding pictures. "forever and always, your wife," read her caption.

See her wedding photos here:

It was an intimate wedding ceremony

According to reports, Millie and Jake married again in Italy. The couple married in secret last May, but this time they had a spectacular wedding ceremony. Before flying to Italy, the couple began their wedding festivities in the United Kingdom. Millie and Jake's parents, along with their close friends were present at the wedding. Millie and Jake are one of the most favourite couples of Hollywood. If you look at the Instagram account of both, most of the photos are full of romantic moments of both. Millie does not miss any opportunity to make her 'Prince' Jake feel special. Jake's Instagram feed is also full of photos of him with Millie.

Millie Bobby Brown's upcoming projects

Millie Bobby is known for her role as Eleven in 'Stranger Things'. She has appeared in movies and web series like 'Enola Holmes', 'Godzilla', 'Modern Family'. Millie was last seen in the Hollywood movie 'Damsel'. She is currently preparing for the fifth season of 'Stranger Things'. The shooting of the last season is going on.\

