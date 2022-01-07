Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together? Video of them walking their dog together goes viral

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@WHORE4CAMILA Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together? Pic of them walking their dog together go viral

Months after their breakup, exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello, reunited recently to take their pet dog on a walk, in Miami. In photos obtained by TMZ, Shawn and Camila were spotted navigating their way through a local park. Their pet dog Tarzan walked ahead on a leash held by Shawn as Camila strolled alongside them. The 'Mercy' singer was seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and black sneakers for the walk, while the 'Havana' star wore a beige dress and kept her hair loose.

The 'Senorita' singers called in quits in November 2021, releasing a joint statement on both of their Instagram handles. "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for another as humans is stronger than ever," the statement read.

"We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn." Shawn, who is currently basking in the praises for his recently released breakup anthem 'It'll be okay', recently took to his Instagram handle to express his discomfort with social media in the wake of his split from Camila.

"I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on," he shared on Instagram.

Earlier, discussing his recently released breakup song 'It'll Be Okay', Shawn Mendes explained why he's been having a tough time going on social media lately.

In a video message, Mendes, told his Instagram followers, "I just wanted to make a little video and say thank you to everybody who has been connecting with 'It'll Be Okay' and posting videos. I'm having a little bit of a hard time with social media at the moment and just kind of my relationship with it. But I have lots of people sending me videos and telling me what's going on."

The 23-year-old singer went on to share, "When I make music, the ultimate goal is to be sitting there and have my own truth revealed to me. And a lot of the time when I'm writing songs I'm usually using music as a platform to be able to get to a place inside of myself that I wouldn't be able through by just talking with people or thinking about it."

Mendes dropped 'It'll Be Okay' on December 1.

