Tuesday, November 05, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Sandra Bullock to star in Netflix post-incarceration movie

Sandra Bullock to star in Netflix post-incarceration movie

The film marks the second collaboration between Sandra Bullock and Netflix.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: November 05, 2019 13:37 IST
Sandra Bullock to star in Netflix post-incarceration movie
Image Source : TWITTER

Sandra Bullock to star in Netflix post-incarceration movie

Actress Sandra Bullock will star in an untitled drama about life after prison from director Nora Fingscheidt on Netflix.

Bullock's character is released from prison after serving time for a violent crime and re-enters a society that refuses to forgive her past. Facing severe judgment from her former friends and peers, her only hope for redemption is finding the estranged younger sister, she was forced to leave behind, reports variety.com.

The film marks the second collaboration between Bullock and Netflix following the hugely successful thriller "Bird Box".

Fingschedit made her directorial debut with the film "Systemsprenger" ("System Crasher"), which premiered at the 2019 International Berlin Film Festival, where she won the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize for new perspectives in cinema.

Since then, the movie has nabbed 24 international awards and was selected as Germany's international feature film entry for the 2020 Academy Awards.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryIf Kareena Kapoor was stuck in a lift with Ranbir Kapoor's exes, Deepika, Katrina and Alia Next Story  