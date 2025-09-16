Robert Redford, Oscar-winning legendary Hollywood actor, dies at 89 Legendary actor and director Robert Redford has died at the age of 89. Best known for films like Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Sting and All the President’s Men, Redford also won an Oscar for directing Ordinary People and founded the Sundance Film Festival, leaving behind a lasting legacy

Legendary actor–director Robert Redford has died at the age of 89. He passed away in his sleep at his home near Provo, Utah, on September 16, 2025, his publicist confirmed.

Redford was much more than a leading man. From his breakout roles in 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid', 'The Sting and All the President’s Men', to his Oscar-winning directorial debut 'Ordinary People', he shaped American film for over six decades.

Robert Redford’s remarkable career

Robert's career spanned more than six decades, beginning with breakout roles in the late 1960s. His charm and versatility shone in classics like ‘Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid’ (1969), ‘The Sting’ (1973) and ‘All the President’s Men’ (1976). As a director, he earned critical acclaim, winning the Academy Award for Best Director for ‘Ordinary People’ (1980). Beyond acting, Redford shaped the film industry through the Sundance Institute and Sundance Film Festival, nurturing independent cinema worldwide.

Iconic Marvel roles

While celebrated for his classic Hollywood roles, Redford also found a new audience in modern pop culture. In the Marvel Cinematic Universe, he portrayed Alexander Pierce in ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier’ (2014) and made a brief return in ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019). These roles introduced him to a younger generation, cementing his relevance across eras. His work bridged golden-age Hollywood with today’s blockbuster culture, underscoring his timeless appeal.

Robert Redford’s family and personal life

Redford was married twice, first to historian Lola Van Wagenen in 1958, with whom he had four children, including filmmaker James Redford, who passed away in 2020. In 2009, he married German artist Sibylle Szaggars. He is survived by his wife, his daughters Shauna and Amy, and several grandchildren. Despite his fame, Redford often kept his family life private, choosing to shield them from Hollywood’s spotlight.

The Hollywood legend also founded the Sundance Institute / Sundance Film Festival, an institution that brought countless independent voices into the light. His environmental and activist work, centred around conservation and climate justice, remained a core part of his identity throughout.

