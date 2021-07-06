Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@LOSTINFILM Richard Donner, Superman and Lethal Weapon director, dies

Ace filmmaker Richard Donner, best known for helming the original 'Superman' film, 'Lethal Weapon' film series and 'The Goonies', has passed away at the age of 91. Donner's production company confirmed the news that the director breathed his last on Monday. DNo cause of death has been revealed. The beloved Hollywood director has played a pivotal role in delivering the most iconic movies to grace the big screens over the years, especially an incredible run of pictures from the late 70s throughout the 80s.

The legend got his first big directing break with the 1976 cult classic horror film 'The Omen', which solidified his foothold in the industry and led to his next major studio film, 'Superman' (also the original) that paved the path for countless other flicks, including 'Goonies,' and all of the 'Lethal Weapon' movie series, starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover.

Steven Spielberg posted, "D**k had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favorite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all."

Goonies star Sean Astin paid tribute to the ace filmmaker and tweeted, "Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine. He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared."

Kevin Smith tweeted, "Richard Donner made the devil a child in The Omen, invented the modern day comic book movie with Superman, and reinvented the buddy cop movie with Lethal Weapon. I got to meet with him last year about a project. Guy was a natural born storyteller. Thanks for all the flicks, Dick."

Edgar Wright said, "Richard Donner’s big heart & effervescent charm shone in his movies through the remarkable performances of his cast, which is no mean feat. You remember all the characters in Superman, Lethal Weapon, The Goonies & more, because Donner knew how to capture that magic onscreen."

Richard Donner's other notable film director credits include iconic movies such as 'Scrooged', 'The Toy', 'Maverick', 'Ladyhawke', 'Assassins', '16 Blocks', 'Timeline' and more. Just last year, he also announced a desire to direct the 5th instalment of 'Lethal Weapon', and reportedly it was in the works too. Donner is survived by his wife, Lauren Shuler Donner.

(ANI inputs)