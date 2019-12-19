Question for Oscars 2020: To go hostless or not

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is contemplating about whether or not to go hostless for a second consecutive year. A source told Variety the AMPAS and broadcaster ABC are currently exploring a compromise solution between having a top Hollywood name as host or choosing no one to emcee.

This year, the Academy went without a host after controversy around actor-comic Kevin Hart's past homophobic remarks resulted in him stepping down.

Different set of Hollywood names presented different categories, resulting telecast received strong reviews and solid ratings.

Oscars 2020 will air on February 9.