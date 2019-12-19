Thursday, December 19, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Entertainment News
  4. Hollywood News
  5. Question for Oscars 2020: To go hostless or not

Question for Oscars 2020: To go hostless or not

This year, the Academy went without a host after controversy around actor-comic Kevin Hart's past homophobic remarks resulted in him stepping down.

PTI PTI
New Delhi Updated on: December 19, 2019 19:01 IST
Question for Oscars 2020: To go hostless or not

Question for Oscars 2020: To go hostless or not

The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is contemplating about whether or not to go hostless for a second consecutive year. A source told Variety the AMPAS and broadcaster ABC are currently exploring a compromise solution between having a top Hollywood name as host or choosing no one to emcee.

This year, the Academy went without a host after controversy around actor-comic Kevin Hart's past homophobic remarks resulted in him stepping down.

Different set of Hollywood names presented different categories, resulting telecast received strong reviews and solid ratings.

Oscars 2020 will air on February 9.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Entertainment Photos

Entertainment Videos

Trending News

Top News

Latest News