Missed Oscar-winning film 'Wicked' in theatres? Here's where you can watch it on OTT Oscar 2025, the most prestigious award ceremony in the film world, announced the names of its winners yesterday. Director John M Chu's film 'Wicked' was included in the Oscar race. Know details about its OTT release here.

The noise of the Oscars 2025 is now over. This time, many small budget films showed their strength in the Oscars. Many artists and films have received awards in the show, due to which the interest among the people has increased a lot. In this episode, there is a film, 'Wicked', that bagged two Academy Awards at its 97th edition. The film featuring Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Jonathan Bailey and Jeff Goldblum will soon hit OTT.

On which OTT will Wicked be released?

Hollywood director John M Chu's film Wicked was released in November last year. The film became very popular as soon as it was released. The film also made a great collection at the box office. Now, news is coming about the OTT release that it will be streamed on Jio Hotstar on March 21, 2025. Famous singer Ariana Grande is also seen in the lead role in Wicked, for which she was also nominated in the Best Actress category for the Oscars 2025.

Earned so many crores at the box office

Talking about the earnings of the film Wicked, it had crossed the $700 million mark at the international level. At the same time, it earned $460.6 million at the domestic box office. Recently, there was news about the film that it is going to be released in Japan on March 7.

Ariana Grande at the Oscars 2025

Popular American pop singer and actress Ariana Grande has a different identity all over the world with her talent. Ariana Grande often surprises people with her outfits. The singer and songwriter appeared in a white colored gown at the Oscar Awards. This dress was from the Schiaparelli Spring-Summer 2025 collection. This time, instead of having her hair open, Ariana matched her hairstyle with a lower bun.

