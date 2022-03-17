Oscar Isaac, Ethan Hawke wish Indian fans Holi ahead of 'Moon Knight' launch

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/THEMOONKNIGHT Still from Moon Knight

Hollywood stars Oscar Isaac and Ethan Hawke on Wednesday sent best wishes to their Indian fans for the festival of Holi, ahead of the release of their much-awaited series "Moon Knight". In a video posted on the official YouTube account of the streamer, the actors appeared together and extended greetings to their fans. Both Isaac, known for starring in films like "Dune" and the "Star Wars" franchise and Hawke, who has headlined the popular "Before" trilogy, enjoy a loyal fan following in the country.

"Namastey India and a very Happy Holi, this is Oscar Isaac and (I'm) Ethan Hawke and we are here to bring you one more reason to celebrate. 'Moon Knight', a brand new superhero story from Marvel Studios, is here," the duo said.



Hawke said the series promises a "whole new world of heroes and villains unlike anything you've ever seen before".

"We're excited to bring this new story to millions of fans in India and we hope that you love and enjoy it," Isaac added.



"Moon Knight", which hails from Marvel Studios, will debut on Disney+ Hotstar on March 30 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English.

The series follows Issac's Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee, as he becomes troubled by blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with Marc Spector, an elite soldier and mercenary who decides to fight crime after he becomes the human avatar of Khonshu, the Egyptian god of the moon.

The series also stars Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow the mysterious cult leader, the late Gaspard Ulliel (who died in a skiing accident in January) as the villain Anton Mogart, a.k.a. Midnight Man. May Calamawy will also appear in an undisclosed role.

The series, created and written by Jeremy Slater, has been directed by Mohamed Diab, Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead. Isaac, Slater, Diab, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Brad Winderbaum will serve as executive producers. The series will premiere on Disney+ on March 30.