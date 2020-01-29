No Time To Die sums up Daniel Craig's journey as Bond: Ben Whishaw

Daniel Craig

Fans will see the story of Daniel Craig's James Bond reach a satisfying end in the upcoming "No Time To Die", says actor Ben Whishaw. The Golden Globe winning actor, who returns to the action spy franchise as the tech wiz, Q, said the film will tie all loose ends for Craig's iconic character as Agent 007.

Craig, 51, made his first appearance as the suave spy in 2006's "Casino Royale", and went on to reprise his role in 2008's "Quantum of Solace", 2012's "Skyfall", and 2015's "Spectre".

"No Time...", directed by Cary Fukunaga, is the actor's fifth and final stint as Bond. "It's Daniel's last film as James Bond, so I think what they can look forward to is a kind of summing up, I guess, of all of the previous Bond films that Daniel's done. There are strands from all of the films in it, kind of reaching a conclusion," Whishaw told Collider.

Talking about his collaboration with Fukunaga, the actor said he felt as if he was working on an independent movie. "It was great. What was amazing is that he treated it, or was able to approach it, it felt to me almost as if it were an independent film. It was quite improvisational... We didn't do many takes. It was very light. Sometimes quite chaotic, but I'm very excited to see how he's constructed the final film," Whishaw said.

Also featuring Naomie Harris, Ralph Fiennes, Lea Seydoux, Jeffrey Wright, Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and others, "No Time To Die" hits the screens next month.