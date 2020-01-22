Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

Wednesday, January 22, 2020
     
Terry Jones, popular actor and filmmaker, has breathed his last on the evening of 21st January, 2020. The Monty python actor lost his battle with dementia, announced his family members.

New Delhi Published on: January 22, 2020 19:44 IST
Terry Jones, popular actor and filmmaker, has breathed his last on the evening of 21st January, 2020. The Monty python actor lost his battle with dementia, announced his family members. Jones' family paid tribute in a statement, "We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones. Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

Founder member of Monty Python and director of three of python’s celebrated feature film, Terry Jones passed away at his home in North London. It is said that he was surrounded by his wife, children and extended family for the past few days and passes away gently at his home.

Jones was a celebrated name in the industry. He appeared in TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus, features films like Absolutely Anything, Labyrinth, A liar’s Autobiography and many others. He has solely directed parts of Python’s series like Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life in 1983. Also, he wrote nearly 20 children’s books.

As soon as the news broke, Jones contemporaries paid condolence through their tweets. Fellow Python Sir Michael Palin described Jones as "one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation". John Cleese added, "It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away..."

 

 

