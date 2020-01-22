Image Source : TWITTER Monty Python star Terry Jones dies at 77

Terry Jones, popular actor and filmmaker, has breathed his last on the evening of 21st January, 2020. The Monty python actor lost his battle with dementia, announced his family members. Jones' family paid tribute in a statement, "We are deeply saddened to have to announce the passing of beloved husband and father, Terry Jones. Terry passed away on the evening of 21 January 2020 at the age of 77 with his wife Anna Soderstrom by his side after a long, extremely brave but always good humoured battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.”

Founder member of Monty Python and director of three of python’s celebrated feature film, Terry Jones passed away at his home in North London. It is said that he was surrounded by his wife, children and extended family for the past few days and passes away gently at his home.

Jones was a celebrated name in the industry. He appeared in TV series Monty Python’s Flying Circus, features films like Absolutely Anything, Labyrinth, A liar’s Autobiography and many others. He has solely directed parts of Python’s series like Life of Brian and The Meaning of Life in 1983. Also, he wrote nearly 20 children’s books.

As soon as the news broke, Jones contemporaries paid condolence through their tweets. Fellow Python Sir Michael Palin described Jones as "one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation". John Cleese added, "It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away..."

Just heard about Terry J



It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away...



Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection



Two down, four to go — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

We're saddened to hear of the passing of Terry Jones. Here he is receiving the Special Award For Outstanding Contribution to Film & Television from friend and fellow Python Michael Palin, at the 2016 @BAFTACymru Awards. pic.twitter.com/iQGLTWIQyL — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 22, 2020

RIP the actual genius Terry Jones. Far too many brilliant moments to choose from. Here’s one random wafer-thin mint. https://t.co/qMrR9aOV9s — Charlie Brooker (@charltonbrooker) January 22, 2020

Thank you Terry for a lifetime of laughter. pic.twitter.com/Z1dqfNklJ9 — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) January 22, 2020

36 years ago I met Terry Jones. I was meant to interview him. I asked for tea, so he opened a bottle of Chablis & got me drunk. He was funny, brilliant and honest. He was irrepressible and is seen here repressing the very young me. Rest in Peace, Terry. You were an inspiration. pic.twitter.com/fNBJZwOFcX — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) January 22, 2020

Thank you Terry for a lifetime of laughter. pic.twitter.com/Z1dqfNklJ9 — David Walliams (@davidwalliams) January 22, 2020

Farewell, Terry Jones. The great foot has come down to stamp on you. My god what pleasure you gave, what untrammelled joy and delight. What a wonderful talent, heart and mind — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) January 22, 2020

News that arrives like a punch to the gut. Thanks for making us laugh so much, Terry. https://t.co/v5W9KyO14I — David Schneider (@davidschneider) January 22, 2020

A comedy hero. "He's not the Messiah, he's a very naughty boy." — Dave Morton (@DaveSMorton) January 22, 2020

More Bollywood stories and picture galleries

For all latest news and updates, stay tuned to our Facebook page