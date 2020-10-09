Mindy Kaling welcomes her second child

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MINDYKALING Mindy Kaling

Actress Mindy Kaling has given birth to her second child, a baby boy. Kaling made the announcement during an episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", reports people.com.

"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Kaling told the host.

Colbert said: "No one even knew you were pregnant!" To this, the actress replied: "I know! I know! This is news to a lot of people."

After Colbert asked what her son's name is, Kaling revealed: "His name is Spencer".

Kaling has a old daughter named Katherine, who is two and a half years old. She has chosen not to reveal the identity of her newborn's father.

