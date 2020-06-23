Michael Keaton in talks to return as Batman

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ VEAMOS.UNA.MOVIE Keaton last played the character in 1992's "Batman Returns".

Hollywood star Michael Keaton is in talks to return to the DC universe as the caped crusader Batman. Keaton, 68, who famously starred as the superhero in Tim Burton-directed "Batman" movies of the nineties, is in early stages of conversation to reprise the character in film "The Flash", reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"The Flash" also marks a solo outing for Ezra Miller's character Barry Allen, aka the Flash, who was introduced in "Batman v Superman". The film will be directed by Andy Muschietti.

If the deal is sealed, Keaton will not only return as the iconic superhero for "Flash" but possibly for several other DC-oriented film projects.

Several sources said that the role being envisioned for the veteran actor is akin to the role played by Samuel Jackson as Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

