Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh shot dead while driving

Miami rapper Wavy Navy Pooh was killed in an ambush shooting as he drove with two young children, local media reported. According to Fox News, the 28-year-old rapper, whose real name was Shandler Beaubien, was stopped at a light on Friday evening when a car pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, killing him, reported a news outlet.

Two children, ages 5 and 1, and a woman were also in his car but they were not hurt. Police have not released the victim's name, but Quality Control, the rapper's record label, confirmed it was him. No arrests have been made.

His friend and rapper Soulja Boy paid his tribute on Instagram by sharing their last music video together. He wrote, "LLBIGMAN @wavynavypoohThis Our Last Song We Did Yo Name Foreva Litt Niggas Wanna See Me Hurt Bt Wen I Hurt Dat Shit Me Shine watch This #LLUMQ #LL9 #LLfatPooh (sic"

Beaubien is best known for his song 'M.I.A.M.I. (Murder is a Major Issue)'. Its video shows him waving a handgun, a staged murder scene and footage of police officers at actual shooting scenes. Five days back the rapper made his last Instagram post, sharing an update about his latest music.

As per Fox News, reports suggest that Beaubien was wounded in the leg during a drive-by shooting while driving two years ago.

