Meghan Markle announces new podcast 'Confessions of a Female Founder' Meghan Markle returns to podcasting with Confessions of a Female Founder, featuring inspiring conversations with successful women entrepreneurs.

Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, is making a highly anticipated return to the podcasting world with her new show, Confessions of a Female Founder, set to premiere on April 8. The announcement comes as Meghan expands her entrepreneurial ventures, following the launch of her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and her Netflix series, With Love, Meghan.

Taking to social media, Meghan expressed her excitement about the upcoming project. "I've been having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities and built small ideas into massively successful businesses," she shared. "They’re opening up, sharing their tips, tricks, and even setbacks, and letting me pick their brains as I build out my own business, As Ever."

The podcast, produced in partnership with Lemonada Media, will feature inspiring discussions with successful female entrepreneurs. Meghan teased that the show will be "eye-opening, inspiring, and fun," as she navigates her own journey as a business founder.

Her collaboration with Lemonada Media, a female-founded podcast network, aligns with her mission to support women-led businesses. The Duchess originally signed the deal in 2024, expressing her pride in working with a company that champions thought-provoking and engaging content. "Supporting a female-founded company with an impressive roster of podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off the year," Meghan stated at the time.

This new podcast marks a fresh chapter in Meghan’s media career, coming two years after her and Prince Harry’s multimillion-dollar Spotify deal ended in 2023. The couple originally signed with Spotify in 2020, releasing the podcast Archetypes, which explored societal labels placed on women.

Now, with a growing presence in business, television, and podcasting, Meghan continues to take on multiple roles in 2025. As she balances entrepreneurship with family life—raising Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3, alongside Prince Harry—her latest venture further solidifies her influence as a modern media personality.

With Confessions of a Female Founder set to debut soon, fans eagerly await Meghan’s take on female entrepreneurship and the stories of the women shaping industries worldwide.