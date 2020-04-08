Image Source : INSTAGRAM Matthew McConaughey plays virtual bingo with senior facility residents

Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey, along with his wife Camila Alves and his mother Kay, hosted a game of bingo for senior residents at a senior citizens' living community in Texas. In a video clip shared on Facebook Alves can be seen taking photographs of the bingo participants who are playing through a meeting app, reports femalefirst.co.uk. The video has been posted to the facility's Facebook page.

The caption of the clip reads: "Ever play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey? You'd be a whole lot cooler if you did! The residents at The Enclave at Round Rock Senior Living got to play virtual bingo with #MatthewMcConaughey and his family!

"Thank you to Matthew, his wife Camila, and his mom Kay for hosting our residents for a few rounds of virtual bingo! Our residents had a great time playing, and they loved talking with Matthew about his family heritage and his favorite drink."

In a second video from the virtual bingo game, one of the facility's employees thanks the actor for his support. All residents held up green signs featuring some of the actor's most memorable quotes, including one from the 2019 movie "Serenity". The quote read: "If I didn't catch a fish all day I'd find a way to kill you."

