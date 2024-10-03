Mario Lopez to be honoured with Hollywood Walk of Fame star, check full list of Class of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez, a well-known name in the television industry, will be honoured with a star on the prestigious Hollywood Walk of Fame. Lopez will be felicitated with honours by the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce on October 10, on the occasion of his birthday. Lopez will receive his star in the category of television. Walk of Famer and Heart Media Personality Ellen K will be the emcee of the event, and joining emcee Ellen K will be actor Mark Wahlberg, Elvia Lopez, and Valari Staab, Chairman, NBCUniversal Local, as per the Hollywood Walk of Fame's official website.

Hollywood Walk of Fame Producer Ana Martinez said that the honour is a well-deserved tribute to Lopez's impressive career as a television personality. "Mario Lopez's star on the Walk of Fame is a well-deserved tribute to his impressive career as a television personality. Many of us watched Mario grow up on the television screen, and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is excited to honour him on his birthday! This award is definitely the cherry on top," Ana Martinez said.

Mario's career at a glance

Lopez became a household name as 'AC Slater' on the hit '90s teen series, Saved By The Bell, and he appeared and produced two seasons of the Saved By The Bell reboot for NBC's Peacock. As an actor, Lopez also appeared on the NBC hit drama This is Us and the CW series Jane the Virgin. Lopez has also made appearances on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Rookie, and voiced the recurring role of Cruz on Disney's animated series Elena of Avalor.

Here's the full list of stars in the Class of 2024:

Film

Chadwick Boseman (posthumous)

Chris Pine

Chris Meledandri

Christina Ricci

Gal Gadot

Kevin Feige

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Michelle Yeoh

TV

Eugene Levy

Jim Nantz

Ken Jeong

Kerry Washington

Mario Lopez

Michael Schur

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Raúl De Molina & Lili Estefan

Theatre

Otis Redding (posthumous)

Jane Krakowski

Sports Entertainment

Billie Jean King

Carl Weathers

Radio

Angie Martinez

Recording

Brandy Norwood

Charles Fox

Darius Rucker

Def Leppard

Dr. Dre

Glen Ballard

Gwen Stefani

Sammy Hagar

Toni Braxton (With ANI inputs)

