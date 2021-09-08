Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KYLIE JENNER Kylie Jenner confirms expecting second child with Travis Scott in emotional video; Watch

Reality TV star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner has confirmed that she is expecting her second child with partner Travis Scott. Kylie announced on Instagram on Tuesday that she and Scott are expecting their second child together. In a video announcing the news, Kylie holds up a positive pregnancy test before the clip cuts to Scott, hugging her belly. Next, the proud parents get in the car with their 3-year-old daughter Stormi for an OBGYN appointment.

Kylie and Scott beam as the doctor tells them that the baby is "a couple of days away from a heartbeat."

The 90-second clip also features the moment that Kylie (with the help of Stormi) tell her mother Kris Jenner that she is once again expecting.

As soon as Stormi hands Kris an envelope with some ultrasound photos, Kris said: "Wait a second...are you pregnant? Stormi, we're gonna have a baby! This is one of the happiest days of my life!"

Later in the video, Kylie celebrates her 24th birthday with her family and finally hears her baby's heartbeat at another ultrasound. The video concludes with an adorable shot of Stormi kissing her mom's growing baby bump.

Kylie kept the caption of her post simple, opting for just a white heart and a pregnant woman emoji. She also tagged Scott.

Her sisters shared their excitement for the newest addition to the Kardashian-Jenner clan in the comments. "Crying this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister," wrote Kourtney Kardashian. "Crying!!!!" Kim Kardashian added. While Kendall Jenner said: "I can't handle it"

Kylie, who started dating Scott in April 2017, spent her first pregnancy in hiding, announcing Stormi's arrival only after she had given birth.

She later shared the reason why to Andy Cohen: "I shared so much of my life. I was also really young when I got pregnant, and it was just a lot for me personally. I didn't know how I would bring that to the public too and have everyone's opinion. I think it was just something that I needed to go through by myself."