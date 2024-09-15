Know when and where to watch 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in India | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : X Know when and where to watch 76th Primetime Emmy Awards in India

The audience is eagerly waiting for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards. The award show will be hosted by the famous father-son duo Eugene Levy and Dan Levy on September 15 (local time). Lewis, known for his brilliant work on Schitt's Creek, will present the event live on ABC. This year, FX's 'Shogun' leads the nominations with 25 nominations, with 'The Bear' following close behind.

When will the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards start?

The 76th Primetime Emmy Awards will be telecast live on Sunday, September 15, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET (5:00 pm PT). The prestigious event is scheduled to take place at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California. Interestingly, this is the second ceremony of the year as the previous show in 2023 was postponed due to the twin attacks in Hollywood.

When and where will you be able to watch the award show in India?

Those who don't have cable can watch the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards using services like Sling TV, fuboTV and Hulu Plus Live TV. In India, the event will be streamed exclusively on Lionsgate Play on September 16 at 5:30 am IST. However, due to the ongoing dispute between DIRECTV and Disney, DIRECTV users may face difficulties in accessing the ABC feed until a solution is found before the ceremony.

These celebrities will make the event more special this year

This year's Emmy Awards will feature a star-studded lineup of presenters including Kathy Bates, Matt Bomer, Nicola Coughlan, Billy Crystal, Viola Davis, Colin Farrell and Selena Gomez. Other notable names on the Television Academy's official list include Steve Martin, Jane Lynch, Christine Baranski, Meredith Baxter and Candice Bergen. The only ones in the race for the prestigious award are 'Murders in the Building', 'Slow Horses', '3 Body Problem' and 'Baby Reindeer'.

