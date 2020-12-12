Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KANYEW.EST Kim Kardashian, Kanye West are still together but living 'separate lives': report

Kim Kardashian nd Kanye West is one of the most-talked couples in the industry. While it was said that things have gone worse between them after the singer's emotional outburst on Twitter, they were still together and showering love on each other on birthdays. After weathering a thunderous summer, American reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and her husband and rapper Kanye West are still together - though a source said they "very much live separate lives" currently. A source told to People Magazine, "Kim has work and projects that are important to her, and Kanye has his. Their lives don't overlap much."

Still, the source said that "Kim seems happy" and is "very focused on work and causes". The source said of the 40-year-old star, who is studying to become a lawyer and this week publicly pushed for President Donald Trump to commute the sentence of Brandon Bernard, "She strongly believes she can make a change when it comes to prison reform." Bernard, who was convicted of murder as a teenager in 2000, was executed by the federal government on Thursday.

"This is her passion. Her family is very proud of her," the source said about Kim's justice reform advocacy.

The 43-year-old rapper, meanwhile, has maintained a relatively low profile in recent weeks after thrusting himself into the spotlight this summer.

In July, he launched a controversial bid for president of the United States and divulged deeply personal details about his family and marriage on the campaign trail and on Twitter. At the time, a source told People Magazine that Kanye's campaign, which had multiple Republican ties, came amid a new cycle due to his bipolar disorder.

It also landed his marriage in crisis, and Kanye and Kim appeared to be on the brink of divorce before reconnecting in August and spending private time together with their children. The two share daughters -- seven-year-old North and three-year-old Chicago, in January, as well as sons five-year-old Saint, and 18-months-old Psalm.

A source told People Magazine at the time, "She [Kim] just wants to do what's best for the kids."

(ANI)