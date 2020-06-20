Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@HUNTER.SOUTH.350 Kelsey Grammer, Jason Flemyng to star in 'Edge of Justice'

Actors Kelsey Grammer and Jason Flemyng will be headlining upcoming crime feature "Edge of Justice". To be directed by Jake L Reid, the project hails from Archstone Entertainment and its worldwide rights will be on sale at the upcoming Cannes Virtual Market, reported Variety.

The movie will follow an African refugee, portrayed by actor Sebastien Foucan, who arrives in London to search for his missing sister.

Uncovering a dark trade in immigrant sex slaves, he takes action to break it up, becoming an unexpected media star, but also a target of the criminal syndicate behind it all

Grammer, who has appeared in films such as "The Expendables 3" and "Transformers: Age of Extinction", will star as the trafficker at the helm of the syndicate.

Flemyng will portray the role of the refugee’s mysterious and possibly benevolent ally.

