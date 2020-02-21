Kate Hudson opens up about having more kids

Actress Kate Hudson, 40, already has three children but she may have more in the future. She and her brother, Oliver Hudson, recently shot for "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" where the siblings spoke about expanding their families, reports etonline.com. Both Kate and Oliver have three children; the former is mother to Ryder, 16, Bingham, 8, and Rani, 1, while the latter is father to Wilder, 12, Bodhi, 9, and Rio, 6.

"I have a feeling I'm probably going to end up winning," Kate joked of having more children than her brother. "I don't know if I'm done yet."

Oliver, 43, agreed with Kate on the matter, confessing that he is "done" having children.

Kate's main reason for considering more children is the current age of her youngest child, Rani.

"Right now, Rani's in that place where you're like, 'I want another baby'," she said of her daughter. "But once she gets like four, five, you're like, 'I feel like my life is kinda back a little bit. They're kind of in a groove'. There's, like, a window."

