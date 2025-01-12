Jude Law to play Vladimir Putin in upcoming political drama based on Giuliano da Empoli's book

Follow us on Image Source : X Jude Law to play Vladimir Putin in upcoming film

Hollywood star Jude Law is reportedly playing the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in his upcoming film 'The Wizard of the Kremlin'. The film is directed by Olivier Assayas. The film will show the early years of Putin's stay in power. Hollywood star has admitted that he is scared of playing the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in 'The Wizard of the Kremlin'. Apart from Jude, Paul Dano, Alicia Vikander and Jack Galifianakis will also be seen in important roles in the film.

Jude Law will reportedly be seen playing the role of Russian President Vladimir Putin in his upcoming film. According to media reports, the 52-year-old actor said during a recent interview, "He will play the role of Putin in the upcoming film 'The Wizard of the Kremlin' directed by French filmmaker Olivier Assayas. The film will show Putin's early years in power." Jude Law also said that it is very difficult for him to play this role. He described the role as 'like climbing Everest'. "I'm looking at the foothills, thinking, 'Oh my God, what did I say?'" Judd said, admitting that he often feels this way after taking on challenging roles.

The star cast

The film will feature Vladimir Putin as a rising politician. The film is based on Giuliano da Empoli's book of the same name. Dano will play Vadim Baranov, an artist turned TV producer who influences society through propaganda and the media, while Vikander will play Xenia, a character whose love becomes a moral turning point for Baranov. Assayas and Emmanuelle Carrere are working on the script for the film, which is based on themes of power, manipulation and personal morality.

Jude has won hearts with many films

For the unversed, Jude Law is known for his important roles in Steven Spielberg's AI Artificial Intelligence, Sam Mendes' Road to Perdition, Minghella's Cold Mountain, romantic comedy The Holiday, Sherlock Holmes, Sherlock Holmes: Dr. Watson in A Game of Shadows, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore, as well as Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.

