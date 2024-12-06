Johnny Depp's ex-wife Amber Heard is pregnant with second child in Spain

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Amber Heard

After separating from Johnny Depp, actress Amber Heard is basking in the glow of new beginnings. A spokesperson for the actress has confirmed the news that the actress is expecting her second child. Amber pregnancy announcement comes three years after she welcomed her first daughter in 2021. According to the spokesperson, while Heard's pregnancy is still in its early stages, the actress is thrilled with the news. The statement expressed, "Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige," as per People Magazine.

As the actress approaches motherhood for the second time, she reflects on how her life has changed since the birth of her daughter Oonagh, whom she has often described as the beginning of a new and fulfilling chapter. Amber Heard's decision to become a mother has always been deeply personal. In July 2021, she opened up about her choice to become a mother on her own terms.

On Instagram, the actress shared a heartfelt post, accompanied by a photo of herself cuddling baby Oonagh. In the post, she reflected, "Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child," explaining that she made the decision independently, wanted to do it on my own terms," Heard wrote, adding, "I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way."

Meanwhile, Amber in recent years has made headlines for her legal struggles with her ex-husband Johnny Depp, which was widely reported. On the work front, she was last seen in the 2023 release, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, in which she played the role of Mera.

(With ANI inputs)

