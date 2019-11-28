Thursday, November 28, 2019
     
Jennifer Lopez reveals terrible things happened in beginning of her career

Actress Jennifer Lopez reveals that she faced some major problems at the beginning of her career.

New Delhi Published on: November 28, 2019 10:58 IST
Actress Jennifer Lopez says she had to go through terrible things at the beginning of her career. The 50-year-old also added that she learned how to behave in the public eye through the trial-and-error method, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"I had terrible things happen in the beginning of my career that I had to come back from. I did magazine articles where I said the wrong thing. It was a trial-and-error thing. And then you get put in a category of like you're this person or that person and you're a diva," Lopez said while talking to the LA Times in a round table with Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Awkwafina and Cynthia Erivo.

"But at the same time, I had to look and go, what am I doing? Because at the end of the day, it's always do you like what you're doing. And for me, it's always about how can I get better? That's why I do so much. How can I be better? I'm going to be a better mom, sister, daughter, friend, business partner, a better actress, better singer, better dancer, better producer. It's always about, how can we do it better next time? Because you make mistakes," she added.

The "Hustlers" star feels a "responsibility" to be nice to people.

She said: "I feel like there is a responsibility when you're a public person. You can't get around it. I know we all want to be like, 'Just want to be me', and I just want to do this and I just want to do that. And I don't care what people say or think. But we have to because we care what people say. And so it's just about being your best self. And I think that's where I keep my mind. It's like you think I'm a good celebrity because what I'm trying to do is put my best foot forward all the time and still be myself, still be authentic to who I am."

