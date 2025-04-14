Jean Marsh, Emmy Award-winning actress dies at 90, was suffering from dementia The death of British actress Jean Marsh has sent a wave of mourning across Hollywood. The Emmy Award-winning actress breathed her last at the age of 90 on Sunday.

Jean Marsh, the famous actress known for her role in the classic period drama Upstairs, Downstairs, died yesterday at the age of 90. Apart from acting, the British actress also worked as an assistant filmmaker. According to the New York Times report, British actress Jean Marsh died on April 13 at her home in London. The actress breathed her last at the age of 90. According to the report, her close friend and filmmaker Lindsay-Hong said that the cause of the actress' death was dementia.

Actress's career

Jean Lindsay Toren Marsh was born in 1934, and grew up in London, her parents were from the working class. British actress Jean Marsh was best known for the British dramas 'Upstairs' and 'Downstairs', in which she played the maid Mrs Buck. She was also a co-producer of this series. In the year 1975, the actress received the Emmy Award for Best Lead Actress for her outstanding performance in a drama series. The series, which ran for four years, included a total of 68 episodes.

Jean Marsh's Achievements

Known for her brilliant role, actress Jean Marsh did great work in film, television and theatre. She starred in Ron Howard's fantasy motion film 'Willow' and appeared in 'Alfred Hitchcock'. The actress was last seen on screen in 2022, contributing as a cameo in the television series based on 'Willow'. In the year 2012, Queen Elizabeth II honoured her with the 'Officer of the Order of the British Empire' for her services in the field of drama.

