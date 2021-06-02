It's a wrap for Thor Love and Thunder: Chris Hemsworth, Taika Watiti promise 'crazy off the wall funny' film

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/CHRIS HEMSWORTH Chris Hemsworth, Taika Watiti wrap up Thor Love and Thunder

Chris Hemsworth and Taika Watiti have wrapped up Thor 4 film, Thor: Love and Thunder. Sharing the update with their fans, the duo informed that the upcoming Marvel film is going to be 'crazy' and 'off the wall funny'. Hemsworth, who's seen playing the titular superhero character, God of Thunder, also posted a monochrome picture from behind the sets.

He captioned the photo as, "That’s a wrap on Thor Love and Thunder, it’s also national don’t flex day so I thought this super relaxed photo was appropriate. The film is gonna be batshit crazy off the wall funny and might also pull a heart string or two. Lots of love, lots of thunder! Thank you to all the cast and crew who made this another incredible Marvel journey. Buckle in, get ready and see ya in cinemas!"

Reacting to his post, his co-stars from the Marvel Cinematic Universe commented on the post. Jeremy Renner, who's seen playing Hawkeye in MCU wrote, "Congrats brother!" Whereas, Simu Liu, who'll be soon joining the superhero universe with the upcoming film Shang Chi: The Legend of the Ten Rings took some fitness inspiration from the Australian actor. "Jesus Christ I need to get in shape," he wrote. The Rock also seemed to be waiting for Thor 4. "Congrats my brother," wrote Dwayne Johnson on the post.

Taika too shared the same picture on his Instagram account. Talking about his bond with Hemsworth and mutual love for films, the filmmaker captioned the post as, "And that's a wrap on Thor: Love and Thunder. Sometimes two people come together to inspire the world and change the cinematic landscape forever. And then there's me and @chrishemsworth who are too cool to care about anything except making movies that bring people absolute joy. Ok I don't look cool I know that. his film is the craziest thing I've ever done and I'm honoured to bust my ass and have a nervous breakdown so you can all see it in May 2022."

Thor Love and Thunder, the fourth in the action franchise, reunites Hemsworth with Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Actor Christian Bale will be joining the star-cast for this part.

Taika Waititi took the "Thor" franchise to new comedic heights as he introduced hard drinking Valkyrie (Thompson) and exiled Avenger Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) in "Thor: Ragnorak". The much anticipated "Love and Thunder" will catch up with Thor and Valkyrie after the events of "Avengers: Endgame".