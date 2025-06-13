How to Train Your Dragon X review: Know what netizens have to say about action thriller Read further to know what social media users are saying about the fourth instalment of the 'How to Train Your Dragon'. The action thriller movie hit the silver screens on June 13, 2025.

New Delhi:

The American fantasy adventure film 'How to Train Your Dragon' is a live-action remake of the 2010 animated film with the same name 'How to Train Your Dragon'. The action thriller film, directed by Dean DeBlois, hit the silver screens on Friday, June 13, 2025. It features Mason Thames, Nico Parker, and Gerard Butler in the lead roles.

How to Train Your Dragon X review

Social media users who have seen the film on the opening day have expressed their thoughts on the internet. Mason Thames' starrer is receiving a mixed response from the viewers on platform X (formerly Twitter). One X user wrote, How to train your dragon live action overall was really good and other than a little bit of nitpicking I was very satisfied Finally a decent live action remake imo lol."

Another user wrote, "just saw the how to train your dragon live action and i am going to confidently say that is the best live action ive ever seen."

