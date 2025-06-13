Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband Sunjay Kapur dies at 53 due to heart attack Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur passed away at the age of 53 reportedly after suffering a heart attack.

New Delhi:

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-husband and industrialist Sunjay Kapur passed away at the age of 53. Reportedly he suffered a heart attack on Thursday while playing polo. He was in the UK at the time of his demise. Kapur was formerly married to the Bollywood actress and had two children with her. He had a second marriage with Priya Sachdev in 2017.

Sunjay Kapoor served as the chairman of Sona Comstar (formerly Sona BLW Precision), a prominent manufacturer of automotive components. In addition to this role, he held directorships on the boards of multiple companies and was actively engaged with various professional organizations. A passionate polo player, Sunjay also took part in the sport regularly.