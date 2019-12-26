Thursday, December 26, 2019
     
Henry Cavill cut down water for 3 days for The Witcher

Henry Cavill is currently promoting his supernatural series, The Witcher.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: December 26, 2019 16:17 IST
Henry Cavill

Actor Henry Cavill did not drink water for three days to prep for shirtless scenes in "The Witcher". The former "Superman" recently made an appearance on "The Graham Norton Show" in support of his new series "The Witcher", a supernatural story revolving around an old-time monster hunter that on the surface seems to resemble "Game Of Thrones".

#TheWitcher

"Diet is difficult, and you're hungry, but when you're dehydrating for three days you get to the point, on the last day, where you can smell water nearby," Cavill told Norton, but was quick to point out he didn't just cut out water, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"It's not no water for three days," he added.

"On the first day you'll have a litre and a half, the second day half a litre and the third day no water and you'll shoot on the fourth (day)," Cavill said.

