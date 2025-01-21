Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper taking their time, not rushing into engagement

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Hollywood actor Bradley Cooper have been romantically linked since October 2023, but despite their growing relationship, the couple is not in a hurry to rush into an engagement. Sources close to the couple have shared that while they are serious about each other, they are focused on enjoying their time together and keeping things private.

A source told People magazine that both Hadid and Cooper are "serious" but are not yet ready for a big commitment like marriage. "An engagement would be a big step," the insider added, emphasizing that while they are very happy together, they are taking their time. The couple’s families are already close, with their children spending time together as well, which adds to the sweetness of their bond.

The dynamic between the two is also described as complementary. Hadid, known for her free-spirited personality, brings out a more fun side in Cooper, while they both prioritize their relationship despite their busy professional lives. "They are very happy," another source revealed, noting that they also focus on balancing their family responsibilities with their careers.

Both Cooper and Hadid are parents to young daughters from their previous relationships. Cooper shares a daughter, Lea De Seine Shayk Cooper, born in 2017, with his ex, Russian supermodel Irina Shayk. Hadid, meanwhile, has a daughter, Khai Hadid Malik, born in 2020, with her ex-boyfriend, singer Zayn Malik.

While their relationship remains private, Hadid shared a sweet moment backstage at the 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, where she spoke about Cooper’s support during the event. “He is on dad duty, but so supportive,” Hadid said, revealing that Cooper had been cheering her on from home.

As the couple continues to grow closer, they are enjoying their journey together without any rush toward taking the next step.