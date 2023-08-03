Gal Gadot to be back for Wonder Woman 3 in James Gunn DC Universe

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman

Hollywood actor Gal Gadot will be returning as Wonder Woman in the third installment of the superhero film series with DC studio executives James Gunn and Peter Safran. The actor confirmed it during an interaction with ComicBook.com. The details are yet to be announced about how this film will pan out considering James Gunn and Safran’s plans of starting a new DC universe. James Gunn had previously hinted that he’s interested in developing a Wonder Woman animated series.

For the unversed, Gal Gadot made her debut as Diana Prince in 2016’s Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. She then starred in 2017’s Wonder Woman and its 2020 sequel, Wonder Woman 1984, both helmed by director Patty Jenkins. She was also part of the recently released Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash.

DC Studios recently confirmed that David Corenswet will play Clark Kent in the upcoming Superman Legacy, directed by James Gunn, opposite Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot’s Heart of Stone is set to premiere on OTT Platform Netflix on August 11. The film will also star Alia Bhatt, Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighofer. Heart of Stone is basically the story of Rachel Stone, an intelligence operative, the only woman who stands between her powerful global peacekeeping organisation and the loss of its most valuable and dangerous asset.

