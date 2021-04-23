Image Source : INSTAGRAM/ELLENDEGENERES Ellen DeGeneres to narrate, executive produce wildlife show

Multiple Emmy Award winner and celebrated talk show host Ellen DeGeneres will lend her voice as narrator to a documentary titled "Endangered". She also executive-produces the show.

"I'll get to discover all kinds of things about incredible animals. For instance, did you know the ring-tailed lemur's tail is longer than its body? I think that's his tail. I hope that's his tail," Ellen DeGeneres said.

"Endangered" follows the effort of dedicated wildlife conservationists across the globe as they work to compile the latest version of The Red List -- the most comprehensive record of the wildlife that has ever been created.

Meanwhile, Ellen DeGeneres had tested positive for coronaviris last year and had opened up on battling the same using the opening monologue when she returned to her talk show. "I was getting ready to tape the show, and I was in hair and makeup, getting my face powdered and my extensions put in, and then my assistant, Craig, walks in and said, ‘You've tested positive for COVID'," DeGeneres said.

"And then everyone around me ran away. It's funny, people just really get scared and they ran. Some have not come back since. So anyway, I left the studio immediately and our Covid safety team informed everyone I had been in contact with. They told (executive producer) Andy Lassner and he ran at full speed off the lot, which is amazing -- I didn't realise you could run," she added.

"I went home, obviouslyI had to quarantine," she continued, adding: "Portia (de Rossi) made me sleep in a different room on a different bed because she wanted the race car bed all to herself. The first three days, I slept for 16 hours a day. And then on the fourth day, I woke up with back spasms. It just persisted and the doctor put me on pain pills and muscle relaxers."